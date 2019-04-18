Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

Steady job contracts up 119% in 2 mts - INPS
Paris
18 Aprile 2019
Paris, April 18 - Marco Bellocchio's latest film 'Il traditore' (The Traitor) about late Cosa Nostra 'supergrass Tommaso Buscetta is in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 14-25, organisers said Thursday. The selection was announced in Paris by general delegate Thierry Fremaux. In the film, Pierfrancesco Favino plays Buscetta.
