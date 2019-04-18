Industrial orders down 2.7% in Feb - ISTAT

Rome, April 18 - Italian industrial orders fell 2.7% in February compared to January, ISTAT said Thursday. It said the figure reflected a "slight" contraction in domestic orders (0.4%) and a more marked drop in those from abroad (6.0%). In year-on-year terms, too, the orders fell significantly, by 2.9%, the statistics agency said. A 7.7% drop in overseas orders was the main cause of this, ISTAT said. In other economic news, pensions issued by INPS in the first quarter of 2019 were 93,123, 16% down on the first quarter of 2018.