Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

Rome, April 17 - Prefects will be able to fill in for mayors when first citizens are "distracted" on issues like high crime and urban decay, League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said in unveiling a new directive Wednesday. "The interior ministry and the security decree offer extra weapons to fight squats, decay, illegal buildings and crime", he said on the directive that envisages greater prefect powers in so-called red zones. Salvini has criticised Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on issues including dysfunctional transport and gridlocked traffic, potholes, uncollected trash and degraded green spaces. On Wednesday he said "Roma is stupendous and does not deserve the situation it is in... "Is it a clean city, well-organised, well-functioning, with streets without potholes. Doesn't look that way to me". The other deputy premier, 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, defended Raggi, who is an M5S member, and criticised Salvini's directive. "I'm of the opinion that citizens choose who govern. "It's the ABC of democracy. "You express a vote and then you judge at the end of their mandate. "That's the way I see it".