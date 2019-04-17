EP launches 10,000-strong EU Coast Guard

Strasbourg, April 17 - The European Parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to a law strengthening the European Border and Coast Guards. The changes to FRONTEX, already agreed with EU ministers, will bring in a permanent corps of 10,000 members by 2027. It will be made up of border guards and coast guards from the agency and personnel sent on an obligatory basis from EU countries. Italy will have to provide 610 people and will be the third largest contributing nation, after Germany and France. The agency will be tasked with monitoring migration flows, monitor external border management by Member States and verify the capacity and preparation for dealing with possible threats, to provide assistance for repatriation and search and rescue operations at sea, and to assist states with rapid intervention in the case of ''specific and disproportionate challenges''. The law will now have to be officially approved by the European Council prior to entering into effect 20 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.