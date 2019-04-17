Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

Rome, April 17 - Prefects will be able to fill in for mayors when first citizens are "distracted" on issues like high crime and urban decay, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. "The interior ministry and the security decree offer extra weapons to fight squats, decay, illegal buildings and crime", he said. Salvini has criticised Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on issues including dysfunctional transport and gridlocked traffic, potholes, uncollected trash and degraded green spaces. On Wedneday he said "Roma is stupendous and doe not deserve the situation it is in... "Is it a clean city, well-organised, well-functioning, with streets without potholes. Doesn't look that way to me".