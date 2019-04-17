Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2019 | 19:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

 
Rome
Conte phones Trump, direct line on Libya

Conte phones Trump, direct line on Libya

 
Strasbourg
EP launches 10,000-strong EU Coast Guard

EP launches 10,000-strong EU Coast Guard

 
New York
Trump offers pope help to rebuild Notre-Dame

Trump offers pope help to rebuild Notre-Dame

 
Rome
'Strategia Italia' key to growth - Conte

'Strategia Italia' key to growth - Conte

 
Rome
Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

 
Rome
Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

 
Rome
Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

 
Rome
Mollicone probe closed for 5, 3 are cops

Mollicone probe closed for 5, 3 are cops

 
Rome
Zingaretti names Orlando, De Micheli deputies

Zingaretti names Orlando, De Micheli deputies

 
Rome
Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

La trasferta
Troina-Bari, Cornacchini senza Di Cesare, Brienza e Neglia

Troina-Bari, Cornacchini senza Di Cesare, Brienza e Neglia

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa vertenza
San Cesario, sigilli a Mercatone Uno a vigilia dello sciopero

San Cesario, sigilli a Mercatone Uno a vigilia dello sciopero

 
BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, non c'è assistenza: negata gita a bimbo disabile

Mesagne, non c'è assistenza: negata gita a bimbo disabile

 
TarantoLe analisi
Studenti tarantini colti da malore a Firenze: è stato un virus

Studenti tarantini colti da malore a Firenze: è stato un virus

 
BariSalute della donna
Tumore al seno, domani incontri alla Santa Maria su prevenzione e cura

Tumore al seno, domani incontri alla Santa Maria su prevenzione e cura

 
FoggiaDopo la sparatoria
Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

 
MateraLa statistica
Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano : al Potentino vanno le briciole

Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano: al Potentino vanno le briciole

 
PotenzaParco del Pollino
Il parco naturalistico «Viggianello Waterland» diventa realtà

Il parco naturalistico «Viggianello Waterland» diventa realtà

 
BatLa sentenza
Uccise gioielliera a Canosa: condannato a 18 anni

Uccise gioielliera a Canosa: condannato a 18 anni

 
Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Pistola clandestina nascosta in auto, un arresto nel Tarantino

Pistola clandestina nascosta in auto, un arresto nel Tarantino

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

La Xylella arriva a Bari: sputacchina in campo di Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Rome

Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

On crime, urban decay, illegal buildings, squatting

Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

Rome, April 17 - Prefects will be able to fill in for mayors when first citizens are "distracted" on issues like high crime and urban decay, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. "The interior ministry and the security decree offer extra weapons to fight squats, decay, illegal buildings and crime", he said. Salvini has criticised Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on issues including dysfunctional transport and gridlocked traffic, potholes, uncollected trash and degraded green spaces. On Wedneday he said "Roma is stupendous and doe not deserve the situation it is in... "Is it a clean city, well-organised, well-functioning, with streets without potholes. Doesn't look that way to me".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati