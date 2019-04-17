'Strategia Italia' key to growth - Conte

Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
17 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 17 - The government's new 'Strategia Italia' economic control room is key to growth, Premier Giuseppe Conte said after it s first meeting Wednesday. "This is a significant hub for government action to relaunch economic growth and the country's productive fabric," he said. The centre aims to coordinate action on investments, infrastructure, hydrogeological problems and mobility.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su