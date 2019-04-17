Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2019 | 18:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

 
Rome
Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

 
Rome
Mollicone probe closed for 5, 3 are cops

Mollicone probe closed for 5, 3 are cops

 
Rome
Zingaretti names Orlando, De Micheli deputies

Zingaretti names Orlando, De Micheli deputies

 
Rome
Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

 
Rome
Spring weather till Easter then worsening - forecasters

Spring weather till Easter then worsening - forecasters

 
Rome
Tria must be prudent, we'll spur courage - Salvini

Tria must be prudent, we'll spur courage - Salvini

 
Rome
Top brass not irked by closed ports order - Salvini

Top brass not irked by closed ports order - Salvini

 
Milan
GTA inspired attempted murder and robberies by teen gang

GTA inspired attempted murder and robberies by teen gang

 
New York
Salvini among Time's 100 most influential list

Salvini among Time's 100 most influential list

 
Turin
Woman dies in flat fire in Turin

Woman dies in flat fire in Turin

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO FEMMINILE
La Pink chiama a raccolta i tifosi"Abbiamo una possibilità. Aiutateci"

La Pink chiama a raccolta i tifosi
"Abbiamo una possibilità. Aiutateci"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSalute della donna
Tumore al seno, domani incontri alla Santa Maria su prevenzione e cura

Tumore al seno, domani incontri alla Santa Maria su prevenzione e cura

 
FoggiaDopo la sparatoria
Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, mons. Santoro: «Restano preoccupazioni per emissioni»

Ex Ilva, mons. Santoro: «Restano preoccupazioni per emissioni»

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
San Michele Salentino, calci e pugni agli anziani genitori: arrestato

San Michele Salentino, calci e pugni agli anziani genitori: arrestato

 
MateraLa statistica
Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano : al Potentino vanno le briciole

Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano: al Potentino vanno le briciole

 
PotenzaParco del Pollino
Il parco naturalistico «Viggianello Waterland» diventa realtà

Il parco naturalistico «Viggianello Waterland» diventa realtà

 
LecceIl caso
Parabita, lettera di minacce in Comune nel mirino i tre commissari

Parabita, lettera di minacce in Comune nel mirino i tre commissari

 
BatLa sentenza
Uccise gioielliera a Canosa: condannato a 18 anni

Uccise gioielliera a Canosa: condannato a 18 anni

 
Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Pistola clandestina nascosta in auto, un arresto nel Tarantino

Pistola clandestina nascosta in auto, un arresto nel Tarantino

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

La Xylella arriva a Bari: sputacchina in campo di Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

Rome

Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

Including Carabinieri general and colonel

Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

Rome, April 17 - Rome prosecutors on Wednesday asked to indict eight Carabinieri, including some officers, in the cover-up of the 2009 suspected police brutality death of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi. Among those for whom an indictment was requested are General Alessandro Casarsa, at the time head of the Carabinieri's Rome Group, and Colonel Lorenzo Sabatino, former head of the Rome operational centre. The other police were named as then lieutenant colonel and Rome Group command office chief Francesco Cavallo; then major and former MonteSacro station chief Luciano Soligo; then Tor Sapienza station chief Massiliano Colombo Labriola; then Tor Sapienza officer Francesco Di Sano; then investigative centre fourth section commander Tiziano Testarmata; and Carabiniere Luca De Cianni. They variously face charges including fraud, failure to report a crime, aiding and abetting and calumny. A Carabinieri policeman who has become a witness for the prosecution earlier this week shook hands with Cucchi's sister Ilaria, who has fought tirelessly for the truth, and apologised to her. For several years the case looked set to end without anyone being brought to justice for Cucchi's death, allegedly because of the cover-up. But a breakthrough came when Francesco Tedesco, one of five Carabinieri on trial in relation to Cucchi's death, accused two others of the beating that allegedly caused it. "I say sorry to the Cucchi family and the penitentiary police officers who were defendants in the first trial (into the case)," Tedesco told a Rome court. "The last few years have been an insurmountable wall for me". Tedesco told the court that, after refusing to have his fingerprints taken, Cucchi was slapped hard by another defendant, Alessio Di Bernardo. He said that Cucchi fell to the floor and hit his head. Tedesco said that another defendant, Raffaele D'Alessandro, then kicked Cucchi in the face. "He was still dazed when he was kicked in the face. He got up, saying I'm a boxer, I can take it, but you could see he wasn't well". "It was not easy to report my colleagues," Tedesco said. "The first person whom I told what happened was my lawyer. I hadn't told anyone in my life for 10 years... "To say I was scared is not enough. I was literally terrorised. "I was alone against a sort of wall. I panicked when I realized that my service notes had vanished". He said that a superior, Marshall Roberto Mandolini, told him that "you have to follow the line of the force if you want to continue to be a Carabiniere". "I sense a threat in his words," Tedesco said. Ilaria Cucchi expressed satisfaction at Tedesco's testimony. "After 10 years of lies and cover-ups, the truth came into this courtroom told by the live voice of who was present that day," she said. She also welcomed support from the commander of the Carabinieri who said the corps would stand as plaintiff in the case. "The statements and intentions expressed by the corps general commander make us finally feel less alone, he has lined up officially on the side of the truth," she said. General Giovanni Nistri, the commander of the Carabinieri police force, reportedly pledged that he wants to get to the bottom of the death in a letter to Ilaria Cucchi. "We have the same impatience as you to see full light shed on every aspect of the death of your brother so that the it is possible to adopt the consequent measures against those who failed to do their duty and respect the oath they swore," Nistri said in the letter dated March 11, which La Repubblica published.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati