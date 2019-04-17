Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops

Rome, April 17 - Rome prosecutors on Wednesday asked to indict eight Carabinieri, including some officers, in the cover-up of the 2009 suspected police brutality death of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi. Among those for whom an indictment was requested are General Alessandro Casarsa, at the time head of the Carabinieri's Rome Group, and Colonel Lorenzo Sabatino, former head of the Rome operational centre. Those for whom trial is sought face charges including fraud, failure to report a crime, aiding and abetting and calumny. A Carabinieri policeman who has become a witness for the prosecution earlier this week shook hands with Cucchi's sister Ilaria, who has fought tirelessly for the truth, and apologised to her. For several years the case looked set to end without anyone being brought to justice for Cucchi's death, allegedly because of the cover-up. But a breakthrough came when Francesco Tedesco, one of five Carabinieri on trial in relation to Cucchi's death, accused two others of the beating that allegedly caused it. "I say sorry to the Cucchi family and the penitentiary police officers who were defendants in the first trial (into the case)," Tedesco told a Rome court. "The last few years have been an insurmountable wall for me". Tedesco told the court that, after refusing to have his fingerprints taken, Cucchi was slapped hard by another defendant, Alessio Di Bernardo. He said that Cucchi fell to the floor and hit his head. Tedesco said that another defendant, Raffaele D'Alessandro, then kicked Cucchi in the face. "He was still dazed when he was kicked in the face. He got up, saying I'm a boxer, I can take it, but you could see he wasn't well". "It was not easy to report my colleagues," Tedesco said. "The first person whom I told what happened was my lawyer. I hadn't told anyone in my life for 10 years... "To say I was scared is not enough. I was literally terrorised. "I was alone against a sort of wall. I panicked when I realized that my service notes had vanished". He said that a superior, Marshall Roberto Mandolini, told him that "you have to follow the line of the force if you want to continue to be a Carabiniere". "I sense a threat in his words," Tedesco said. Ilaria Cucchi expressed satisfaction at Tedesco's testimony. "After 10 years of lies and cover-ups, the truth came into this courtroom told by the live voice of who was present that day," she said. She also welcomed support from the commander of the Carabinieri who said the corps would stand as plaintiff in the case. "The statements and intentions expressed by the corps general commander make us finally feel less alone, he has lined up officially on the side of the truth," she said. General Giovanni Nistri, the commander of the Carabinieri police force, reportedly pledged that he wants to get to the bottom of the death in a letter to Ilaria Cucchi. "We have the same impatience as you to see full light shed on every aspect of the death of your brother so that the it is possible to adopt the consequent measures against those who failed to do their duty and respect the oath they swore," Nistri said in the letter dated March 11, which La Repubblica published.