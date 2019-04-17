Mollicone probe closed for 5, 3 are cops

Rome, April 17 - Cassino prosecutors on Wednesday wound up their probe into the murder of Serena Mollicone, a student from Arce near Frosinone south of Rome killed in June 2001, and informed the five people under investigation, including three police. The probed are the former commander of the Carabinieri in Arce, Franco Mottola, his wife and son Marco, and two Carabinieri who at the time were on duty near Frosinone. The three members of the Mottola family are probed for complicity in aggravated murder and disposing of a body. A forensic report said damage to the Arce Carabinieri barracks door was compatible with the skull fracture suffered by Mollicone. A probe is also continuing into the apparent suicide in 2008 of Carabiniere Santino Tuzi, found with a shot to the head in his car, fired by his service revolver. Tuzi had said he saw Mollicone entering the barracks on the day she disappeared, June 1, 2001. Two days later she was found dead in a wood with her hands and feet bound and a plastic bag over her head.