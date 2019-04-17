Top brass not irked by closed ports order - Salvini

Rome, April 17 - Italy's military chiefs are not not irritated by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's order to keep ports closed even in the event of a refugee flow from conflict-torn Libya, Salvini said Wednesday. "I have no evidence of a any type of irritation by any (military) command," he said, contradicting media reports. On Tuesday defence ministry sources reportedly said they were irked by Salvini's latest directive against NGO migrant rescue ships. Earlier Wednesday the defence chiefs of staff said "the military is at the service of the country according to hierarchical lines". They said "every activity is carried out in line with policy".