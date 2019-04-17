Prefects set to fill in for mayors - Salvini

Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops
Rome
17 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 17 - Prefects will be able to fill in for mayors when first citizens are "distracted" on issues like high crime and urban decay, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. "The interior ministry and the security decree offer extra weapons to fight squats, decay, illegal buildings and crime", he said. Salvini has criticised Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on these issues.
