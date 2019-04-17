Tria must be prudent, we'll spur courage - Salvini

Cucchi cover-up trial asked for 8 cops
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
17 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 17 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria must be "prudent" in remarking that VAT hikes are in the DEF economic blueprint, "but we will stimulate a little courage," Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. In an upcoming resolution on the DEF, he said, there will be "passages on taxes and bureaucracy". He assured journalists that "we will start" a flat tax.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su