Milan, April 17 - The video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) inspired an Italian and foreign youth gang to carry out an attempted murder and 10 robberies in Monza, police said Wednesday. Six youths were arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and drug pushing. Police said the gang contained adults and minors of various nationalities. They described themselves as "the company of the centre" and targeted teenagers and street people, police said. They had the tattoo ACAB, standing for All Cops Are Bastards. The attempted murder was committed against a young man who had dared to encroach on their patch of the city centre, police said. The gang savagely beat the man with chains and stabbed him, police said.