Man shoots son dead during row

Alessandria, April 17 - A 68-year-old man shot his 39-year-old son dead during a row near Alessandria on Wednesday, police said. The man used a pistol, police said. The shooting took place at Rivalta Bormida. After killing his son, the man waited for the police to arrive. The shooter was named as Luciano Assandri and the victim as Diego Assandri, a known drug user. They lived in the same house.