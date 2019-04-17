Let's see how they avert VAT hike - Boccia

Rome, April 17 - The head of industrial employers group Confindustria, Vincenzo Boccia, said Wednesday there is a VAT hike in the government's DEF economic blueprint and "now we'll have to see how they're going to avert it". "It's clear that VAT is going to rise if they do nothing, it's written in the DEF," he said. "We'll have to see how they think they're going to avert the safeguard clauses". "What we are asking for and what we are concerned about is an overall tax reform that really supports the economic world, that aims for development".