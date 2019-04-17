Pope lets 5 kids onto popemobile

Vatican City, April 17 - Pope Francis on Wednesday let five children onto his popemobile as he arrived in St Peter's Square for his weekly general audience. Some 12,000 faithful attended the audience in a sunny but cool day. The pope thanked rescuers who risked their lives to save Notre Dame after a devastating fire Monday night. In his general audience, Francis delivered a catechesis on the "Our Father", focusing on the Lord's Prayer in the light of Holy Week, when Catholics around the world commemorate the solemn mysteries of the passion, death and glorious resurrection of Jesus. He picked out three prayers of Jesus to the Father during His passion.