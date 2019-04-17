21 mn Italians to travel on Easter and May Day

Rome, April 17 - Some 21.335 million Italians are set to travel on the Easter and May Day long weekends, Federalberghi said Wednesday. The hotel group said 87% will stay in Italy choosing art localities (31.1%), the seaside (27.6%), the mountains (14.9%), lakes (6.0%), spas (3.3%), and cruises (2.3%). For those going abroad (13% against 8% last year), the major European capitals lead with 72.9% followed by the seas with 10.2%, capitals outside Europe with 6.4% and cruises with 5%. Some 51% of Italians will choose lamb for Easter lunch, farm group Coldiretti said. Only 3% of meals will be without meat, it said.