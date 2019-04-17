Pregnant teacher hurt in school wall collapse

Naples, April 17 - A pregnant teacher was hurt in a school wall collapse near Naples on Wednesday, local sources said. The woman, a support teacher who was working with a disabled boy, was injured in the head and shoulder. She was said to be four months pregnant. A child was also hurt in the collapse. The teacher, after checking on the conditions of her pupils, opted to go to see her gynecologist for a check-up. The incident took place at Sant'Anastasia near Naples.