29% Italians don't trust tap water - ISTAT

Rome, April 17 - Some 29% of Italian households don't trust tap water, ISTAT said Wednesday in a report on 2018. The 2019 ISTAT SDGS report said that the drinking water distribution network efficiency had dropped from 62.6% in 2012 to 58.6% in 2015. Because of this problem of waste and leaks, Italy has the highest consumption of drinking water per inhabitant in the EU: 156 cubic metres in 2015.