Over 12% of workers at risk of poverty - ISTAT

Rome, April 17 - In Italy 12.2% of people in work are at risk of poverty, well above the EU average, which was 9.4% in 2017, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said that, in the EU, only Greece, Spain, Luxembourg and Romania had higher levels. ISTAT said that the economic crisis of 2008-2014 had "made even more widespread 'poor' work". It said 18.6% of part-time workers were in this plight and so were 22.5% of people on temporary contracts. It said the rate went up to 32.8% for foreign citizens.