800,000 Libya migrants not set to invade Italy-Moavero

Rome, Aprtil 17 - Some 800,000 migrants are not set to invade Italy from Libya, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Wednesday, playing down a scare figure from Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj. "We have no evidence for this figure," he said. "We do not have any news of this nature," he continued. Moavero said "this is an overinflated figure compared to the extremely lower numbers we have evidence for, which are in the order of a few thousand". Libya's deputy premier, Ahmed Maitig, said many criminals and ISIS fighters would be among the thousands of refugees fleeing Libya is the conflict there escalates into full-scale civil war.