Putin to visit Italy in July - Italy envoy

Moscow
17 Aprile 2019
Moscow, April 17 - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Italy in July, Italy's envoy to Moscow said Wednesday. Ambassador Pasquale Terracciano said he was sure the visit would "confirm the positive dynamic of political ties and give strong impetus to the further development of relations" between Italy and Russia. The Kremlin recently said Putin would visit Italy "in the middle of the summer".
