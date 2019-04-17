1 in 7 youths are drop outs - ISTAT

GTA inspired attempted murder and robberies by teen gang
17 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 17 - One in seven Italian youths aged 18-24 dropped out of education only holding a middle-school diploma in 2018, or 14.5%, ISTAT said Wednesday. The drop-out rate has risen over the last two years, the statistics agency said. It has now returned to 2015 levels, it said. The rate is higher among males and in the poorer south of Italy, the Mezzogiorno, ISTAT said.
