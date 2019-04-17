Buying an Italdesign ZeroUno hypercars could be a great deal

Milan, April 17 - Over the last few days the crowds at Milan Design Week have been queuing patiently to be let into Italdesign's temporary showroom in Via Tortona 31 to admire, alongside many objects designed by the company's industrial design division, the fascinating 4-door DaVinci coupe. With its original stylistic features and electric platform, it celebrates the visionary genius of Leonardo on the 500th anniversary of his death. There is another section of the public, though one that is less numerous but perhaps even more knowledgeable than the Milan one. It is waiting to see and 'judge' another product of Italdesign's excellence, specifically from its ULSP - Ultra-Limited Series Production - department: the Zerouno hypercar, production of which has been limited to five cars. At the auction that opened yesterday in Essen, Germany, as part of Techno Classica, the world most popular showcase for vintage, classic and prestige collectors' cars, the bidding for Zerouno number 5, which is black and decorated with the Italian Tricolors, will start at 1.5 million euros - namely the same price as the other cars were previously sold for (taxes and optionals not included). Expectations for this car are high, since insiders in Essen heard reports that Zerouno number 2, which was painted red, has just been sold as part of a private negotiation with a profit for the seller - an Ukranian trader - estimated to be over 300,000 euros.