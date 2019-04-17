Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2019 | 14:35

Naples
Kids hurt by collapsing school wall near Naples

Moscow
Putin to visit Italy in July - Italy envoy

Rome
800,000 Libya migrants not set to invade Italy-Moavero

Rome
Over 12% of workers at risk of poverty - ISTAT

Rome
1 in 7 youths are drop outs - ISTAT

Rome
29% Italians don't trust tap water - ISTAT

Vatican City
Pope meets Greta Thunberg

Palermo
Man strangles partner to death, calls police

Rome
VAT hike will be averted say Di Maio and Salvini

Milan
Buying an Italdesign ZeroUno hypercars could be a great deal

Vatican City
Pope meets Greta Thunberg at end of general audience

CALCIO FEMMINILE
La Pink chiama a raccolta i tifosi"Abbiamo una possibilità. Aiutateci"

La Pink chiama a raccolta i tifosi
FoggiaI fondi
Il Miur dovrà liquidare 7 mln all'Università di Foggia

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, mons. Santoro: «Restano preoccupazioni per emissioni»

BariIl furto
Bari, ruba portafogli in un reparto del Policlinico: 44enne in manette

BrindisiNel Brindisino
San Michele Salentino, calci e pugni agli anziani genitori: arrestato

MateraLa statistica
Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano : al Potentino vanno le briciole

PotenzaParco del Pollino
Il parco naturalistico «Viggianello Waterland» diventa realtà

LecceIl caso
Parabita, lettera di minacce in Comune nel mirino i tre commissari

BatLa sentenza
Uccise gioielliera a Canosa: condannato a 18 anni

Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Pistola clandestina nascosta in auto, un arresto nel Tarantino

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Cagnano Varano: carabiniere ucciso, colpo fatale all'aortaDomani i funerali a S.Severo

L'ultimo saluto per il cc ucciso FT Ai funerali Conte, Lezzi, Fico e Trenta.Indagato in carcere non risponde

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Notre-Dame: L'Oreal dona 200 mln

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Monopoli, patate e piselli sequestrati a commerciante abusivo: in beneficenza a mensa

Milan

Buying an Italdesign ZeroUno hypercars could be a great deal

One man made 300,000 by reselling car just months after purchase

Milan, April 17 - Over the last few days the crowds at Milan Design Week have been queuing patiently to be let into Italdesign's temporary showroom in Via Tortona 31 to admire, alongside many objects designed by the company's industrial design division, the fascinating 4-door DaVinci coupe. With its original stylistic features and electric platform, it celebrates the visionary genius of Leonardo on the 500th anniversary of his death. There is another section of the public, though one that is less numerous but perhaps even more knowledgeable than the Milan one. It is waiting to see and 'judge' another product of Italdesign's excellence, specifically from its ULSP - Ultra-Limited Series Production - department: the Zerouno hypercar, production of which has been limited to five cars. At the auction that opened yesterday in Essen, Germany, as part of Techno Classica, the world most popular showcase for vintage, classic and prestige collectors' cars, the bidding for Zerouno number 5, which is black and decorated with the Italian Tricolors, will start at 1.5 million euros - namely the same price as the other cars were previously sold for (taxes and optionals not included). Expectations for this car are high, since insiders in Essen heard reports that Zerouno number 2, which was painted red, has just been sold as part of a private negotiation with a profit for the seller - an Ukranian trader - estimated to be over 300,000 euros.

