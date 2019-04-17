Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2019 | 14:34

Vatican City
Pope meets Greta Thunberg

Palermo
Man strangles partner to death, calls police

Rome
VAT hike will be averted say Di Maio and Salvini

Milan
Buying an Italdesign ZeroUno hypercars could be a great deal

Vatican City
Pope meets Greta Thunberg at end of general audience

Vatican City
Pope meets Greta Thunberg at end of general audience

Locri (Reggio Calabria)
Tax police discover 'scam involving 1,000 fake workers'

Rome
Italy out of recession, Tria says

Rome
VAT increase confirmed for now - Tria

Rome
'I decide on migrant landings' says Salvini

Milan
Soccer: Juventus stock plunges after Champions League exit

La Pink chiama a raccolta i tifosi"Abbiamo una possibilità. Aiutateci"

FoggiaI fondi
Il Miur dovrà liquidare 7 mln all'Università di Foggia

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, mons. Santoro: «Restano preoccupazioni per emissioni»

BariIl furto
Bari, ruba portafogli in un reparto del Policlinico: 44enne in manette

BrindisiNel Brindisino
San Michele Salentino, calci e pugni agli anziani genitori: arrestato

MateraLa statistica
Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano : al Potentino vanno le briciole

PotenzaParco del Pollino
Il parco naturalistico «Viggianello Waterland» diventa realtà

LecceIl caso
Parabita, lettera di minacce in Comune nel mirino i tre commissari

BatLa sentenza
Uccise gioielliera a Canosa: condannato a 18 anni

Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Pistola clandestina nascosta in auto, un arresto nel Tarantino

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Cagnano Varano: carabiniere ucciso, colpo fatale all'aortaDomani i funerali a S.Severo

L'ultimo saluto per il cc ucciso FT Ai funerali Conte, Lezzi, Fico e Trenta.Indagato in carcere non risponde

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Notre-Dame: L'Oreal dona 200 mln

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Monopoli, patate e piselli sequestrati a commerciante abusivo: in beneficenza a mensa

Rome

VAT hike will be averted say Di Maio and Salvini

Tria had said hike was 'confirmed' for now

Rome, April 17 - Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio both said Wednesday that the government will avert a value-added-tax increase that is set to kick in unless alternative budget coverage can be found. Earlier on Wednesday Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said the the increase is "confirmed" for now, while adding that the government was looking for alternatives. Labour and Industry Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio vowed that the VAT hike would not happen. "There will be no VAT increase with this government, that should be clear," Di Maio said. "While the M5S is in government, there won't be any increase in VAT, on the contrary. "Our aim is to reduce the tax burden in families and businesses. "What's needed is political will and we have it. I hope the others do too". Interior Minister and League leader Salvini echoed that. "VAT will not increase. Full stop," Salvini said. "This is a commitment for the League. "We are in government to lower taxes, not to increase them like other governments did".

