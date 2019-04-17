VAT hike will be averted say Di Maio and Salvini

Rome, April 17 - Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio both said Wednesday that the government will avert a value-added-tax increase that is set to kick in unless alternative budget coverage can be found. Earlier on Wednesday Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said the the increase is "confirmed" for now, while adding that the government was looking for alternatives. Labour and Industry Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio vowed that the VAT hike would not happen. "There will be no VAT increase with this government, that should be clear," Di Maio said. "While the M5S is in government, there won't be any increase in VAT, on the contrary. "Our aim is to reduce the tax burden in families and businesses. "What's needed is political will and we have it. I hope the others do too". Interior Minister and League leader Salvini echoed that. "VAT will not increase. Full stop," Salvini said. "This is a commitment for the League. "We are in government to lower taxes, not to increase them like other governments did".