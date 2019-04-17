Tax police discover 'scam involving 1,000 fake workers'

Locri (Reggio Calabria), April 17 - Tax police in the Calabrian city of Locri on Wednesday said they have discovered a scam involving 31 agricultural businesses that allegedly pretended to employ over 1,000 workers between 2012 and 2018 in case of fraud against pensions and social security agency INPS amounting five million euros. The legal representatives of the businesses involved have been charged with aggravated fraud and fraudulent misrepresentation, together with the allegedly fake farm laborers some of whom have a police record for mafia association, investigators said. The probe was carried out together with INPS inspectors from Reggio Calabria.