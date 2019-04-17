Pope meets Greta Thunberg at end of general audience
Vatican City
17 Aprile 2019
Vatican City, April 17 - Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg met Pope Francis at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday. The Swedish girl shook hands and briefly spoke to the Argentine pontiff and showed him a small banner with 'Join the Climate Strike' written on it.
