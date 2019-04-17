VAT increase confirmed for now - Tria

Pope meets Greta Thunberg at end of general audience
Rome
17 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 17 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Wednesday said a value added tax increase set to kick in unless alternative budget coverage can be found is "confirmed" for now. "The current legislation in the fiscal sector is confirmed while waiting to define, in the coming months, alternative measures", Tria told the budget committees of the Lower House and Senate during an hearing on the government's DEF economic blueprint.
