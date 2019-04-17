Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2019 | 12:41

Vatican City
Pope meets Greta Thunberg at end of general audience

Locri (Reggio Calabria)
Tax police discover 'scam involving 1,000 fake workers'

Rome
Italy out of recession, Tria says

Rome
VAT increase confirmed for now - Tria

Rome
'I decide on migrant landings' says Salvini

Milan
Soccer: Juventus stock plunges after Champions League exit

Palermo
Pair who were training for terrorism arrested

Perugia
Umbria Governor quits after health probe

Milan
VAT rise could be OK if part of wider tax reform-Boccia

Rome
Italy fire-fighting after failed Libyan 'blitz' -Salvini

Abu Dhabi
Notre-Dame: Italy ready to help reconstruction-Di Maio

Bari, l'operazione solidarietàuovo di Pasqua per i piccoli degenti

Bari, l'operazione solidarietà
BariDa Sabato chioschi in funzione
Bari, a Pasqua tutti nel lido di Torre Quetta

BrindisiNel Brindisino
San Michele Salentino, calci e pugni agli anziani genitori: arrestato

TarantoLotta alla droga
Taranto, sorpreso con 100 grammi di cocaina: arrestato

MateraLa statistica
Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano : al Potentino vanno le briciole

PotenzaParco del Pollino
Il parco naturalistico «Viggianello Waterland» diventa realtà

LecceIl caso
Parabita, lettera di minacce in Comune nel mirino i tre commissari

FoggiaLa baraccopoli
Migranti, ruspe abbattono baracche nel ghetto di Borgo Mezzanone

BatLa sentenza
Uccise gioielliera a Canosa: condannato a 18 anni

Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Pistola clandestina nascosta in auto, un arresto nel Tarantino

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Cagnano Varano: carabiniere ucciso, colpo fatale all'aortaDomani i funerali a S.Severo

Jovanotti a luglio sposerà una coppia di tarantini

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Notre-Dame: L'Oreal dona 200 mln

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Monopoli, patate e piselli sequestrati a commerciante abusivo: in beneficenza a mensa

Lecce, vede mostra Van Gogh in realtà virtuale e scatta foto: il video diventa virale su Fb

Rome

VAT increase confirmed for now - Tria

Economy minister says govt seeking to find alternatives

Rome, April 17 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Wednesday said a value added tax increase set to kick in unless alternative budget coverage can be found is "confirmed" for now. "The current legislation in the fiscal sector is confirmed while waiting to define, in the coming months, alternative measures", Tria told the budget committees of the Lower House and Senate during an hearing on the government's DEF economic blueprint.

