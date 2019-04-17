Pair who were training for terrorism arrested

Palermo, April 17 - Two men who were allegedly training to carrying out terrorist attacks were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a probe by Palermo prosecutors, sources said. The suspects were named as Giuseppe Frittitta, a 25-year-old Italian convert to Islam, and Ossama Gafhir, an 18-year-old Moroccan national. The pair had alleged been training for months to have the fitness and military capabilities to fight with ISIS in Syria with the help of videos obtained from the Internet. Frittitta, a truck driver from Palermo who moved to the northern city of Brescia, took on the name Yusuf after meeting Gafhir online and allegedly being radicalized by him. The older man is also said to have had online relations in recent months with an jihadist who lives in the United States and provided him with information about ISIS battles.