Soccer: Juventus stock plunges after Champions League exit

Milan, April 17 - Juventus's share price took a pounding in early trading on Wednesday after the Turin giants were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage with Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat o Ajax. After a 1-1 draw in last week's first tie, the Italian champions went ahead thanks to first-half goal by Cristiano Ronaldo. But the Dutch side stormed back with goals by Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt and deservedly progressed to the last four. Juve's stock shed 24% after the opening of trading on the Milan stock exchange. The share price then regained some ground to bring the losses under the 20% mark.