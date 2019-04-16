Umbria Governor quits after health probe
Perugia, April 16 - Umbria Governor Catiuscia Marini, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), quit on Tuesday following a health sector probe. Marini is under investigation in the case regarding competitive exams for the hiring of about 30 doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff at a Perugia hospital. The PD's Umbria chief Gianpiero Bocci and regional health councillor Luca Barberini were placed under house arrest Friday as part of the probe.
