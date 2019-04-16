VAT rise could be OK if part of wider tax reform-Boccia
16 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 16 - Confindustria President Vincenzo Boccia said Tuesday that the industrial confederation could accept an increase in value added tax if it were part of a broader reform of the fiscal system. "Parts of our sector would't like it," Boccia said. "But fair attention to the world of production and the so-called weak parts of society could be a reform that makes sense".
