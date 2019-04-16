Italy fire-fighting after failed Libyan 'blitz' -Salvini

Rome, April 16 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that Italy was working to stop conflict in Libya and called on everyone in the international community to do the same. "Someone tried a blitz in Libya. It didn't go well," Salvini said, referring to the offensive of the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar on the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli. "Someone certainly supported this blitz, not Italy. "The Italian government is working as a fire-fighter. "Let's hope that there are not just a few of us doing that. "Let's hope that the international community helps is to restore peace to the centre of Libya's objectives".