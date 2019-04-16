House committee okays Regeni inquiry (2)

Rome, April 16 - The Lower House's foreign affairs committee on Tuesday approved a base text for the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the death of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni, tortured and murdered in Cairo in late January-early February 2016. Regeni, a 28-year-old Cambridge doctoral student researching Cairo street sellers unions, disappeared on the Cairo metro on February 25, 2016, the highly policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His mutilated body was found in a ditch on the highway to Alexandria on February 3. His parents said they could only recognise him "from the tip of his nose". Egypt has put out several explanations for his death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff turned ugly and a kidnapping for ransom in which the alleged gang, criminals but presumably innocent of the Regeni murder, were later wiped out. Italy recently placed several members of the Egyptian security apparatus under investigation in the case - after which bilateral cooperation ground to a halt.