Martedì 16 Aprile 2019 | 19:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
VAT rise could be OK if part of wider tax reform-Boccia

VAT rise could be OK if part of wider tax reform-Boccia

 
Rome
Italy fire-fighting after failed Libyan 'blitz' -Salvini

Italy fire-fighting after failed Libyan 'blitz' -Salvini

 
Abu Dhabi
Notre-Dame: Italy ready to help reconstruction-Di Maio

Notre-Dame: Italy ready to help reconstruction-Di Maio

 
Rome
House committee okays Regeni inquiry (2)

House committee okays Regeni inquiry (2)

 
Rome
Can't stop 800,000 migrants with directives - Di Maio

Can't stop 800,000 migrants with directives - Di Maio

 
Ferrara
Boy subjected to anti-Semitic remarks at school

Boy subjected to anti-Semitic remarks at school

 
Rome
MP among 13 indicted for perjury in Rome graft case

MP among 13 indicted for perjury in Rome graft case

 
Piacenza
Man, 55, arrested for abusing girl, 13

Man, 55, arrested for abusing girl, 13

 
Rome
No migrant left on the street Fugatti tells ANSA Forum

No migrant left on the street Fugatti tells ANSA Forum

 
Rome
Art cops recover Roman statue stolen from Benigni

Art cops recover Roman statue stolen from Benigni

 
Cosenza
Pregnant woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

Pregnant woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PERSONAGGIO
Un gol per chiedere scusa a tuttiEcco il regalo di Simeri ai tifosi

Un gol per chiedere scusa a tutti
Ecco il regalo di Simeri ai tifosi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa polemica sulla Castellano
Strage treni, si candida con la foto della tragedia: «Era solo una provocazione»

Strage treni, si candida con la foto della tragedia: «Era solo una provocazione»

 
TarantoErano in gita
Firenze, intossicazione alimentare: in ospedale 11 studenti di Taranto

Firenze, intossicazione alimentare: in ospedale 11 studenti di Taranto

 
PhotoNewsI funerali
Carabiniere ucciso, per l'ultimo saluto il premier Conte e Fico

Carabiniere ucciso, per l'ultimo saluto il premier Conte e Fico

 
LecceIl caso
Omicidio Noemi, fissato al 22 maggio il processo d'appello per fidanzato killer

Omicidio Noemi, fissato al 22 maggio il processo d'appello per fidanzato killer

 
BatMaltrattamenti
Imponeva alla moglie codice di comportamento medievale: arrestato albanese a Barletta

Imponeva alla moglie codice di comportamento medievale: arrestato albanese a Barletta

 
BrindisiA Brindisi
Ruba farmaci da reparti, licenziato dipendente Sanitaservice

Ruba farmaci da reparti, licenziato dipendente Sanitaservice

 
MateraSettore immobiliare
Matera, impossibile trovare case in affitto

Matera, impossibile trovare case in affitto

 
PotenzaNeo governatore
Regione Basilicata, arriva l'insediamento di Bari

Basilicata, Bardi insediato: è presidente della Regione

 
Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Trinitapoli, ammazzato sotto casa un boss ergastolano

Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici

Parigi, Notre Dame come il Petruzzelli: la distruzione sotto gli occhi del mondo

Parigi, Notre Dame come il Petruzzelli: la distruzione sotto gli occhi del mondo

Parigi, Notre Dame come il Petruzzelli: la distruzione sotto gli occhi del mondo

Parigi, Notre Dame come il Petruzzelli: la distruzione sotto gli occhi del mondo

Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

Fermato dai cc sbotta «Hanno fatto bene a spararvi»: denunciato

La Panzerottata: lo street food più amato di Puglia arriva a Bruxelles

La Panzerottata: lo street food più amato di Puglia arriva a Bruxelles

Jovanotti a luglio sposerà una coppia di tarantini

Jovanotti a luglio sposerà una coppia di tarantini

A Taranto sorgerà il primo parco eolico del Mediterraneo

A Taranto sorgerà il primo parco eolico del Mediterraneo

Abu Dhabi

Notre-Dame: Italy ready to help reconstruction-Di Maio

Deputy premier gives 'big embrace to the French people'

Notre-Dame: Italy ready to help reconstruction-Di Maio

Abu Dhabi, April 16 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that Italy was willing to help rebuild Notre-Dame after Monday's fire. "First of all I'd like to give a big embrace to the French people who are going through this tragedy," Di Maio told a press conference at the end of a visit to the United Arab Emirates. "I've spoken to (Culture) Minister (Alberto) Bonisoli, who has talked to his counterpart in France and said that Italy is ready to take part in the reconstruction".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati