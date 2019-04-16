Notre-Dame: Italy ready to help reconstruction-Di Maio

Abu Dhabi, April 16 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that Italy was willing to help rebuild Notre-Dame after Monday's fire. "First of all I'd like to give a big embrace to the French people who are going through this tragedy," Di Maio told a press conference at the end of a visit to the United Arab Emirates. "I've spoken to (Culture) Minister (Alberto) Bonisoli, who has talked to his counterpart in France and said that Italy is ready to take part in the reconstruction".