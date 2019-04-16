Boy subjected to anti-Semitic remarks at school

Notre-Dame: Italy ready to help reconstruction-Di Maio
Ferrara
16 Aprile 2019
Ferrara, April 16 - A 12-year-old boy was subjected to anti-Semitic comments by a group of bullies who grabbed him round the neck in a school gym Monday, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported Tuesday. "When we grow up we'll reopen Auschwitz and we'll stick you all into the ovens," the alleged bullies reportedly told the middle-school boy.
