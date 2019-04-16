No migrant left on the street Fugatti tells ANSA Forum

Rome, April 16 - No migrants will be left on the streets, Trento Provincial Governor Massimiliano Fugatti told an ANSA Forum Tuesday. "Trentino had already spent too much for (migrant) reception, then the government cut funding and we adjusted, the resources were not sufficient at that point and therefore those managing reception were told: do it with the resources that are there", he said. "On this issue the Trentini say we are right and in any case we have not left anyone on the street".