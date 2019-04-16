MP among 13 indicted for perjury in Rome graft case

Rome, April 16 - A Rome judge sent 13 people to trial on Tuesday for allegedly committing perjury in the first-instance trial into the huge Mondo di Mezzo corruption case. Micaela Campana, an MP for the opposition, centre-left Democratic Party (PD), and Antonio Lucarelli, the former right-hand man of ex mayor Gianni Alemanno, are among the people who have been sent to trial. The perjury trial will start on November 13. The Mondo di Mezzo case regards a network that gained control of city of Rome contracts worth millions.