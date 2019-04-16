Pantani wasn't alone when he died - ex cop

Rome, April 16 - A former police officer told parliament's anti-mafia commission on Tuesday that he believes cycling great Marco Pantani was not alone when he died in 2004. The comments look set to fuel speculation that the rider may have been murdered, even though the supreme court has ruled that he died after voluntarily taking a mix of anti-depressant drugs and cocaine. "Someone was with him when he died," Umberto Rapetto, a former finance police general, told the commission. Rapetto said his assertion was backed by details linked to blood stains at the crime scene and the position of Pantani's arm. "It is unthinkable that the cyclist himself moved it (into that position)," Rapetto said. Pantani, who died at the age of 34, was widely considered one of the best climbers of his era. He won both the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia in 1998, becoming the sixth Italian after Ottavio Bottecchia, Gino Bartali, Fausto Coppi, Felice Gimondi and Gastone Nencini to win the Tour de France. He is the last cyclist, and one of only seven, to win the Giro and the Tour in the same year. Pantani's attacking style and aggressive riding turned him into a fan favorite in the late 1990s.