Assisi friars say Notre-Dame will rise again

Rome, April 16 - Assisi's Franciscan friars on Tuesday expressed dismay at the Notre-Dame fire while at the same time voicing optimism that the cathedral will return to its former grandeur. "We feel shock and pain in seeing the Notre-Dame vault destroyed by fire," said Father Enzo Fortunato, the director of the press office of Assisi's Sacro Convento friary. "It's an image that recalls the collapse of the rib vaults of the Upper Church of the Basilica of St Francis of Assisi after the 1997 earthquake. "I'm certain that it will rise again, like our basilica. "Notre-Dame and Assisi are among the symbols of Christian identity. "So seeing it devoured by flames causes dismay and pain that passes through soul and flesh".