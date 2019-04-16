Pregnant woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

Cosenza, April 16 - A pregnant woman was stabbed to death near Cosenza in Calabria on Tuesday and her husband is missing, police said. The woman, aged around 40, was named as Romina Iannicelli. She was expecting her first child, police said. Iannicelli was found in a pool of blood in her home in Cassano allo Jonio. She was the sister of Giuseppe Iannicelli, shot dead on January 12 2014 at Cassano together with his three-year-old nephew Cocò and his Moroccan partner Ibtissam Touss, 27, whose bodies were torched. Romina Iannicelli lived in the central flat with her husband, police said. The man is missing and police are looking for him. The murder probably took place in the early hours of the morning, police said.