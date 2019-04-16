Sporting prosecutor probes Kessiè, Bakayoko shirt gesture

Rome, April 16 - Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutors have opened a probe in the way two AC Milan players used a shirt given to them by Lazio's Francesco Acerbi as a sort of trophy after their 1-0 win over the Rome side at the San Siro at the weekend, ANSA sources said on Tuesday. The development comes after Serie A's sporting judge said it would not be taking action against Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie. Acerbi had irked Milan players by saying he thought Lazio were the better side in the run-up to the match. After a bad tempered finale to the game, Acerbi said he agreed to swap shirts to put an end to the row. But the defender then expressed astonishment when he saw Bakayoko and Kessie had paraded the shirt before Milan fans afterwards. The gesture was widely criticised.