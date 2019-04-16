Business plan to relaunch Alitalia - Conte

Rome, April 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday the government would soon issue a business plan to revamp and relaunch struggling former flag carrier Alitalia. "We want to close thr Alitalia dossier soon," he said. He said Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria were "working on it, it's a very complex dossier". "We'll have talks at the premier's office, I want to relaunch the flag carrier with a business plan, we're working on that". Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) rail group and Delta Airlines are looking for another partner to help get the ailing airline back on its feet. EasyJet withdrew from the project last month.