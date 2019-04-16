Martedì 16 Aprile 2019 | 15:54

Rome
Assisi friars say Notre-Dame will rise again

Assisi friars say Notre-Dame will rise again

 
Cosenza
Pregnant woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

Pregnant woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

 
Cairo
Italian archaeologist reveals splendors of Antinopolis

Italian archaeologist reveals splendors of Antinopolis

 
Rome
Cucchi kicked while already dazed - witness

Cucchi kicked while already dazed - witness

 
Rome
Sporting prosecutor probes Kessiè, Bakayoko shirt gesture

Sporting prosecutor probes Kessiè, Bakayoko shirt gesture

 
Rome
Three-year plan still valid for Radio Radicale-Conte

Three-year plan still valid for Radio Radicale-Conte

 
Rome
Business plan to relaunch Alitalia - Conte

Business plan to relaunch Alitalia - Conte

 
Cosenza
Pregnant woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

Pregnant woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

 
Cagliari
Tiscali founder Soru cleared of false statements

Tiscali founder Soru cleared of false statements

 
Rome
Ministry issues directive on terrorists escaping from Libya

Ministry issues directive on terrorists escaping from Libya

 
Rome
400 ISIS terrorists may flee Libya says Maitig

400 ISIS terrorists may flee Libya says Maitig

 

Un gol per chiedere scusa a tuttiEcco il regalo di Simeri ai tifosi

Un gol per chiedere scusa a tutti
Ecco il regalo di Simeri ai tifosi

 

Rome

Three-year plan still valid for Radio Radicale-Conte

But station says budget law has removed funding as of 2020

Three-year plan still valid for Radio Radicale-Conte

Rome, April 16 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that the possible removal of Radio Radicale's public funding for its coverage of parliamentary debates and other political stories was not imminent. "A three-year plan was done for Radio Radicale and that is valid as a transitional regime," Conte said, adding that a final decision will be made at the end of a consultation process for a reform of Italian media. The historic Radical Party broadcaster, however, said that the three-year plan Conte referred to does not apply to it and said the 2019 budget law had ended its convention for parliamentary work from May and had removed all its public funding as of January 1, 2020. RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini said Tuesday that the State broadcaster may intervene. "There have been meetings with Radio Radicale and we are aware of the value of the Radio Radicale archive," Salini told the public broadcaster's parliamentary oversight body. "There hasn't been a positive outcome so far, but we suggested another meeting and there could be concrete proposals from us".

