Tiscali founder Soru cleared of false statements

Cagliari, April 16 - Renato Soru, founder of telecoms company Tiscali, was cleared of making false company statements on Tuesday. The acquittal was the fullest possible, because "the crime was not committed". Other Tiscali executives were also cleared. The case was into the 2005 balance sheet and the sale of a branch of the company. Soru was embraced by his lawyers after the sentence was read out.