Ministry issues directive on terrorists escaping from Libya

Rome, April 16 - The interior ministry on Tuesday issued a directive aimed at dealing with terrorists possibly escaping and arriving from wartorn Libya. "Hundreds of Islamic terrorists could arrive in Italy taking advantage of the chaos in Libya," it said. "It is no accident that France has officially asked to extend the closure of its borders with Italy for another six months for a national emergency linked to terrorism". "The interior ministry is responding with a directive". Some 400 ISIS fighters held in Tripoli and Misrata may take advantage of the chaos in Libya and flee to Europe, Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maitig told the foreign press in Rome Tuesday. "With the ongoing war in Libya hundreds of thousands of migrants may easily reach European shores," he added. "But even worse may happen," he said, alluding to the ISIS fugitive threat.