New PFAS found in Po, national issue says Zaia

Venice April 16 - A new type of PFAS chemical pollutant has been found in the Po River, the environmental protection agency ARPAV said Tuesday. The presence of the new-generation PFAS, c6o4, has been registered recently, it said. "This is confirmation that the PFAS question concerns the whole country, it is a primary national environmental issue," said Vento Governor Luca Zaia. The Veneto regional government is drafting a report for the regional governments of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Piedmont, he said.