Pope voices sadness on Notre-Dame

Vatican City, April 16 - Pope Francis on Tuesday voiced sadness on the destruction by fire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and called for it to return to being a sign of faith. In a telegramme to Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit, the pope voiced the hope that "it may become again, thanks to the reconstruction work and the mobilisation of all, a splendid jewel case in the heart of the city, a sign of faith". Francis told Aupetit "I join in your sadness, as in that of the faithful of your diocese, the inhabitants of Paris and all the French". The pontiff called Notre-Dame "an architectural and spiritual patrimony of Paris, France and humanity".