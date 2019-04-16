Boy, 5, barred from school due to lack of vaccinations

Pregnant woman stabbed to death near Cosenza
16 Aprile 2019
Nuor, April 16 - A five-year-old boy has been barred from attending an infants' school in northeast Sardinia because he still has to have two compulsory vaccinations, sources said Tuesday. The boy has been at home since March 25, they said. The head teacher's decision has been contested by the boy's parents who say he is no risk to the rest of the school children.
