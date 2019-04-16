Ministry issues directive on terrorists from Libya

Rome, April 16 - The interior ministry on Tuesday issued a directive aimed at dealing with terrorists possibly arriving from wartorn Libya. "Hundreds of Islamic terrorists could arrive in Italy taking advantage of the chaos in Libya," it said. "It is no accident that France has officially asked to extend the closure of its borders with Italy for another six months for a national emergency linked to terrorism". "The interior ministry is responding with a directive". There is a risk of foreign fighters arriving from Libya if migrant flows surge due to the chaos there, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. "We are very concerned about the Libya crisis, we have always worked and will continue to work to avert a humanitarian crisis that may expose us to the risk of the arrival of foreign fighters on our soil," he said. "We must absolutely avert an escalation", he said. Conte added that "Italy's immigration policy has never been reduced to open ports yes or no. "This is a beautiful simplification for the public, but those that follow it can discover that Italian immigration policy is much more complex". Dozens have been killed in fighting in Libya since eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar ordered his Libyan National Army (LNA) forces to advance on Tripoli, where the UN-backed Government of National Accord is located. Some 800,000 refugees including criminals and ISIS-linked fighters are set to invade Italy from the conflict-torn country, Premier Fayez al-Sarraj told Corriere della Sera Monday.